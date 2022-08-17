Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 21,107 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.4% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

