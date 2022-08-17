Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MRCY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 4,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.