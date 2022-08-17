Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 441,999 shares.The stock last traded at $36.47 and had previously closed at $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

