Michael Earl Campbell Sells 1,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $706.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,585. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $662.67 and its 200-day moving average is $691.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

