Michael John Smith Sells 7,224 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) insider Michael John Smith sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $10,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,639 shares in the company, valued at $508,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of SONX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 207,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,685. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

About Sonendo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.