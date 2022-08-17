Michael John Smith Sells 7,224 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) insider Michael John Smith sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $10,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,639 shares in the company, valued at $508,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sonendo Stock Performance
Shares of SONX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 207,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,685. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.
Institutional Trading of Sonendo
About Sonendo
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
