Michael John Smith Sells 7,224 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) insider Michael John Smith sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $10,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,639 shares in the company, valued at $508,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of SONX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 207,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,685. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.