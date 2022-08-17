Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $3.03. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 117,658 shares trading hands.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

