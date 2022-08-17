MIR COIN Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $22,535.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013520 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.