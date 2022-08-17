Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $76,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,472. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

