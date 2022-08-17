Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.6% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.50. 152,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,836,829. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

