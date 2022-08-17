Mizuho Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $390.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

MDB stock opened at $374.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.57 and a 200-day moving average of $336.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

