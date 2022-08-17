Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 8523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $900.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
