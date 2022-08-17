Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

NYSE MHK traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,368. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $207.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

