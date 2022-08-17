Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $47.60

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.60, but opened at $45.41. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

