Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 9,106 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Electric worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.