Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193,424 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 556,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 184,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

