Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

