Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Leslie’s worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 199,475 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 26,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.