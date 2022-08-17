Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 931,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,313,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.