National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.

TSE CAE opened at C$26.84 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 57.11.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

