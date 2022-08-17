National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million.
CAE Stock Performance
TSE CAE opened at C$26.84 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 57.11.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.