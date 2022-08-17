National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 171.4%.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the period.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

