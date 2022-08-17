Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 25,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,593,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 6,056,461 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 132,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

