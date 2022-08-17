Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 13,759 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 1,438,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,390. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

