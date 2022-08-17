Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 13,759 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 1,438,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,390. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.