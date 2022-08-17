New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Director Purchases C$48,410.00 in Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44.
Renaud Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Renaud Adams purchased 53,000 shares of New Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00.
New Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$695.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.