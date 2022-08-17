New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Director Purchases C$48,410.00 in Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44.

Renaud Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Renaud Adams purchased 53,000 shares of New Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$695.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

