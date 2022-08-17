New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 1,015,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,566. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

