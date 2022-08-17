New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 4,868 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $323,916.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New Relic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 421,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About New Relic

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

