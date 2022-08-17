Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 6.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 232,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

