Newport Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,396,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 1.7% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $607,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $207,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Humana Price Performance
NYSE:HUM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.59. 964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,811. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $502.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
