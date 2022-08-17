Newport Trust Co Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $163,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. 4,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,044. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

