Newport Trust Co Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 213,948 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,154. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.