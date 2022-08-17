Newport Trust Co Purchases 183 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.80. 8,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

