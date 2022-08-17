Newport Trust Co Sells 188,506 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,506 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.37% of Genworth Financial worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

