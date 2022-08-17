Newport Trust Co Sells 337 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $108,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Moody’s stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.63. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.