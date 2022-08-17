Newport Trust Co Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up about 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.69% of NiSource worth $217,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 18,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

