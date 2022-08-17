Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,130,000.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greylock 16 Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70.

Nextdoor Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE KIND traded down 0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.38 and a 200 day moving average of 4.45. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,121,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 175,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nextdoor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

KIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

