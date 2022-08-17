NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 138,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,292. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

