NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up to $226.04

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.04, but opened at $231.70. NICE shares last traded at $226.83, with a volume of 2,906 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

