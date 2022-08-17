NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up to $226.04

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.04, but opened at $231.70. NICE shares last traded at $226.83, with a volume of 2,906 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.
NICE Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.