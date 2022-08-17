NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.