NN, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.70. NN has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,074,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,542,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,000.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,689 shares of company stock worth $239,125. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

