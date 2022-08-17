NN, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
NN Price Performance
NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.70. NN has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of NN
Insider Buying and Selling at NN
In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,542,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,000.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,689 shares of company stock worth $239,125. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About NN
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN (NNBR)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.