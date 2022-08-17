Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 5,431,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,794 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 43.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

