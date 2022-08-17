Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $247.31

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.31 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 216.45 ($2.62). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.68), with a volume of 21,538 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Norcros Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.90 million and a PE ratio of 693.55.
Norcros Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Norcros
In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
Featured Stories
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.