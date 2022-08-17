Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $247.31

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 247.31 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 216.45 ($2.62). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.68), with a volume of 21,538 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.90 million and a PE ratio of 693.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,225.81%.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

