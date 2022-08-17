Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 3.7%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 57,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,946,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

