North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NRT stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.