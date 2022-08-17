North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NRT stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
