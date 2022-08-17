Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Financial Comparison

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.76 $37.52 million $4.76 8.71 Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.76 $1.93 million N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 22.72% 12.60% 1.10% Catalyst Bancorp 13.44% 1.72% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northrim BanCorp and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, business employee purchase cards, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate loans and multi-family residential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

