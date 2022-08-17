Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.20. 2,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novanta by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 300.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 737.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.