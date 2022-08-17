Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.
Novanta Stock Performance
NOVT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.20. 2,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novanta by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 300.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 737.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.