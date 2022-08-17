NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 431,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.68. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $9,767,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

