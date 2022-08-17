Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $244,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

