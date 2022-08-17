Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

