Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.4 %

Broadcom stock traded down $18.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,507. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.