Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 7,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

NVDA traded down $6.81 on Wednesday, reaching $181.98. 685,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,947,680. The company has a market cap of $454.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

