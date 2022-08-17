Obyte 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,276.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $9,276.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $16.71 or 0.00071420 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.